Rouble steadies near 16-month peak vs dollar

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered near its strongest level since June 2020 on Tuesday, buttressed by globally high oil and gas prices, but lacked momentum to continue advancing after gaining nearly 7% so far this year.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was flat at 69.70 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 69.5750, its strongest level in 16 months. Versus the euro, the rouble was little changed at 80.88 EURRUBTN=MCX, a level last seen on July 21, 2020.

The rouble firmed past 70 versus the greenback on Friday for the first time since mid-2020 after the central bank surprised markets by raising its key interest rate in a larger-than-expected step of 75 basis points to 7.5%.

Higher rates are positive for the rouble as they increase investment appeal of Russian assets. The rouble is also supported by month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert some of their revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $85.83 a barrel, hovering near a seven-year high. O/R

"Russia's life blood is being buoyed amid tight global supply and prospects of increasing demand as economies re-open," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was flat at 1,920.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 0.2% to 4,247.3 points, trading neat its all-time high of 4,292.68 touched on Oct. 14.

Moscow-listed depositary receipts FIVEDR.MM in Russia's largest food retailer X5 with listing in London PJPq.L outperformed the market and rose 0.4% on the day after the company posted a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue and said its dividend policy remained on track.

