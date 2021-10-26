Rouble steadies near 16-month peak vs dollar

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble hovered near its strongest level since June 2020 on Tuesday, buttressed by globally high oil and gas prices, but lacked momentum to continue advancing after gaining nearly 7% so far this year.

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered near its strongest level since June 2020 on Tuesday, buttressed by globally high oil and gas prices, but lacked momentum to continue advancing after gaining nearly 7% so far this year.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was flat at 69.70 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 69.5750, its strongest level in 16 months. Versus the euro, the rouble was little changed at 80.88 EURRUBTN=MCX, a level last seen on July 21, 2020.

The rouble firmed past 70 versus the greenback on Friday for the first time since mid-2020 after the central bank surprised markets by raising its key interest rate in a larger-than-expected step of 75 basis points to 7.5%.

Higher rates are positive for the rouble as they increase investment appeal of Russian assets. The rouble is also supported by month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert some of their revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $85.83 a barrel, hovering near a seven-year high. O/R

"Russia's life blood is being buoyed amid tight global supply and prospects of increasing demand as economies re-open," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was flat at 1,920.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 0.2% to 4,247.3 points, trading neat its all-time high of 4,292.68 touched on Oct. 14.

Moscow-listed depositary receipts FIVEDR.MM in Russia's largest food retailer X5 with listing in London PJPq.L outperformed the market and rose 0.4% on the day after the company posted a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue and said its dividend policy remained on track.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More