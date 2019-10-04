Rouble steadies away from 3-week low vs dollar

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Friday away from three-week lows against the dollar hit earlier this week as the market looked for new momentum amid lingering concerns about the global economy.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger at 65.09 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest level in three weeks of 65.57 touched briefly on Wednesday.

Against the euro, the rouble was little changed at 71.42 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Market players were reluctant to take new positions ahead of the weekend and before the publication of U.S. non-farm payroll data for September.

Concerns about downside pressure on the rouble from state foreign currency purchases at home faded after the Russian finance ministry announced only an incremental increase in daily FX buying to 9.2 billion roubles ($141.34 million) in October.

"We think the increase of MinFin's daily purchases will have no material effects on the rouble this month," VTB Capital said in a note, adding that the size of the increase is small relative to the average daily volume of dollar-rouble trades.

Oil prices recovered after a sell-off earlier this week. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $58.05 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes tracked oil prices higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.3% to 1,311.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.05% higher at 2,708.7 points.

($1 = 65.0925 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

