Rouble steadies after second drone strike on Moscow financial district

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Tuesday, supported by high oil prices, but hampered by geopolitics after a second drone strike in three days at the heart of Moscow's financial district.

At 0825 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 91.67 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It hit a more than three-week low close to 93 in the previous session.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 100.61 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.77 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian military said its anti-aircraft units had thwarted a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" early on Tuesday and downed drones targeting Moscow, but one drone, sent out of control by its units, struck the same high-rise tower hit on Sunday.

Economic sanctions have been the biggest headache for Russia's business elite since the start of the war in Ukraine, but two drone strikes in the heart of Moscow's financial district are forcing companies to think about their employees' safety.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $84.89 a barrel. It hit a 3-1/2 month high in the previous session.

The rouble often falls sharply after the passing of favourable month-end tax payments, which were due in July on Friday. The Russian currency has proved more resilient than usual this week, said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov, a promising result.

"We do not exclude that this week the (dollar-rouble) pair will again attempt to gain a foothold below 90," Antonov said. "But we are not counting on strong rouble growth."

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,054.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,070.0 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

