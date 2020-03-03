Rouble steadier after steep drop, with an eye on coronavirus and oil

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - The rouble was steadier in early trade on Tuesday after volatility in recent days caused by a steep fall in oil prices and fears over the coranavirus outbreak.

At 0732 GMT, the rouble stood at 66.50 per dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, just 0.1% weaker than Monday's close, but still stronger than the 67.65 level struck on Friday, which was its weakest since early 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, the rouble lost more than 7% against the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble was virtually unchanged on the day at 73.99 EURRUBTN=MCX, having briefly weakened to 75 on Monday.

Nordea Bank said in a note that it saw "substantial risks" for the rouble to depreciate this month to 69 per dollar and to 76-77 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $52.44 a barrel after falling to $48.40 on Monday on the back of concerns that the spread of the coronavirus spread was hitting the global economy, lowering demand for fuel.

"The rapid spread of the virus to other countries suggests that a pandemic is becoming a reality, meaning the fallout will be extended – at least until mid-2020," said Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Brokerage.

"From a macroeconomic point of view, the likelihood of a global recession is growing sharply and the only reliable way to hedge risks is cash."

Russian authorities, however, have so far dismissed the market sell-off.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he expected state purchases of foreign exchange for reserves to continue on a daily basis, which adds pressure on the rouble. The central bank said it would keep monitoring the global economic situation and market, when asked by Reuters whether it has considered halting purchases of foreign exchange amid the rouble's drop.

Russian stock indexes trimmed some of the losses incurred over the past week. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.5% at 1,336.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% higher at 2,818.4 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

