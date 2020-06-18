Rouble stable with Friday c.bank meeting in focus

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was stable against the U.S. dollar at the market opening on Thursday, factoring in fears of a second wave of the new coronavirus that governments and central banks around the globe have tried to counter with economic support measures.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble edged up around 0.1% against the dollar at 69.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was nearly unchanged against the euro at 78.34 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Investors are awaiting the Russian central bank's rate-setting meeting on Friday where it is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 100 basis points.

A sharp cut would make lending cheaper and could help curb the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than half a million people in Russia and battered business activity.

The central bank is also taking other steps to support the rouble, including daily sales of foreign currency. In recent days, it has sold just over 10 billion roubles worth of forex each day.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday on concerns that a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow a rise in fuel demand even though lockdowns are being eased. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $40.65 a barrel by 0638 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,238.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,736.1 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Barbara Lewis)

