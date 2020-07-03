Rouble stable ahead of U.S. holiday

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble on Friday was stable in thin trade against the dollar ahead of a long weekend in the United States, despite falling oil prices and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

At 0757 GMT, the rouble was nearly flat against the greenback at 70.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after having hit a five-week low earlier this week, and had gained 0.1% to trade at 79.25 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Analysts say the rouble retains the support of a positive U.S. jobs report this week that showed nonfarm payrolls increasing by 4.8 million jobs in June. The report offset concerns about the threat of a second wave of coronavirus cases, a situation that has discouraged some investors from taking on risky assets.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains as the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the United States fuelled worries that a fuel demand recovery could stall. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $42.62 a barrel by 0751 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was steady at 1,247.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,794.6 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

