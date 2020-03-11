Rouble stabilises near 4-year lows, stocks recover after sell-off

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble held steady in early trade on Wednesday after bouncing off the four-year lows it hit earlier this week amid a slump in oil prices and risk aversion fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

At 0721 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at 71.39 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, off the low of 72.99 it hit on Tuesday, its weakest level since early 2016.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.6% to 80.98 EURRUBTN=MCX on the day, still stronger than the four-year low of 85.00 it hit overnight.

Losses in the rouble were partly offset by the central bank which, for the first time since early 2015, stepped into the market with foreign currency selling.

The size of the intervention was unclear as the central bank announces its market operations with a two-day delay.

"We expect the dollar to anchor within a range of 70-75 roubles in the next few weeks amid high volatility and fruitless attempts to break through the boundaries of this range," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The rouble's crash is a game changer for Russia's economy and markets. In 2019, the rouble was one of the world's best-performing currencies against the dollar, while Russian stocks soared to record highs as generous dividends and repeated rate cuts by the central bank boosted their appeal.

While the sharp drop in oil prices and the rouble pose no immediate risks to the Russian budget, they may hurt already tepid investment activity and thwart President Vladimir Putin's plans to raise living standards in Russia.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 1.3% at $36.74 a barrel in volatile trade after losing as much as a third of their value on Monday in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War.

Russian stock indexes were up after a steep fall in the past two days.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.2% to 1,117.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.5% higher at 2,538.1 points, stepping away from its lowest since early 2019 of 2,435.62 hit on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)

