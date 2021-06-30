Rouble stabilises, awaiting cues from Putin's annual phone-in

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble stabilised near a one-week low versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in with the nation and a financial congress held by the central bank.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 72.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX, edging away from 72.87 hit on Tuesday, its weakest since June 23.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 86.47 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Putin will take questions from Russian citizens during an annual televised programme that usually runs for several hours, starting from 0900 GMT.

"Some pragmatic overtures of Russia-West cooperation would put some wind in the sails," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will also be speaking for most of the day at Russia's International Financial Congress.

Her hawkish comments on more interest rate increases from the current level of 5.5% have supported the rouble in recent days.

Authorities in Russia have scrambled to contain a worrying surge in coronavirus cases blamed on the highly infections Delta variant this month, which has weighed on Russian assets.

Higher oil prices could help the rouble appreciate on Wednesday, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note, but it will remain in the upper part of the 71-73 range versus the dollar.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $74.79 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,647.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,799.7 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.