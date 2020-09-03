Rouble stabilises after steep fall, Gazprom down amid geopolitical risks

By 1037 GMT, the rouble was nearly flat against the dollar at 75.41 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had firmed 0.2% to trade at 89.14 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Yields of Russia's sovereign benchmark rouble OFZ bonds RU10YT=RR were also largely flat at 6.16% after edging 14 basis points higher to 6.2% on Wednesday.

Gazprom GAZP.MM, Russia's top gas producer, was down 1.1% to 179.99 roubles per share, weaker than the rouble-based MOEX index .IMOEX which was down 0.4% at 2,943.2 points, amid possible fresh troubles with its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Merkel faced growing pressure on Thursday to reconsider the pipeline, which will take gas from Russia to Germany, after she said Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent. The project is already under U.S. sanctions.

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case.

Analysts expect the rouble will continue on a downward trajectory in light of the latest developments in the Navalny case.

"On Thursday Russian stocks and the rouble will continue to be negatively affected by another accusation against Russia in the case of the possible poisoning of this well-known opposition leader," Andrei Kochetkov, an analyst at Otkritie broker, said in a note.

Russia, already subject to European and U.S. sanctions after it annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, has seen its assets under pressure in recent weeks due to a political crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

On the local market, investors were also awaiting the finance ministry's announcement later on Thursday of its foreign currency selling plan for the month ahead.

A Reuters survey this week showed the ministry was expected to ease its selling of foreign currency from state reserves to the equivalent of $540 million.

Russian stock indexes reversed their earlier gains and turned into the red. The same as MOEX, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS edged down by 0.5% at 1,228.8 points after trading 0.3% up in Moscow's early trade.

Oil prices were hovering around multi-week lows on Thursday as U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.6% to 43.72 a barrel by 1037 GMT.

