Rouble soars vs dollar as market gauges impact of latest US sanctions

By 1455 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the dollar at 92.39 RUBUTSTN=MCX, not too far from 91.6225, its strongest point since Aug. 1, hit on Wednesday.

It had gained 0.4% to trade at 98.88 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.64 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has now lost support from month-end tax payments, which were due on Monday and usually see exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay domestic liabilities. But President Vladimir Putin's decree on mandatory FX sales for some exporters is still buttressing the currency.

The rouble has strengthened from beyond 100 to the dollar since that decree was announced. The central bank's higher-than-expected rate hike to 15% in late October has also helped.

The United States on Thursday imposed sweeping against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, targeting Russia's future energy capabilities, sanctions evasion, seven Russia-based banks and dozens of industrial firms.

The inclusion of more banks further narrows opportunities for foreign trade payments, may lead to a reduction in imports and could make it dangerous for exporters to keep foreign currency in foreign accounts, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"Sanctions may play a stabilising role for the rouble, helping the central bank fight inflation," Polevoy said. However, he warned, should the rouble strengthen significantly, it may affect budget revenues that have become more dependent on the exchange rate through energy revenues.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.5% at $85.56 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,092.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,204.7 points.

Shares in mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM were down 0.8% on the day, having earlier surged to a more than 17-month high after its board recommended a nine-month dividend and approved a stock split to try and increase the investment case for its shares and reduce their volatility.

