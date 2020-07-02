PFE

Rouble soars as markets reopen after Russians vote to extend Putin rule

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

The rouble strengthened on Thursday, bouncing back from a five-week low as markets reopened after Russians voted in favour of changes that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in the Kremlin until 2036.

By 1424 GMT, the rouble was 1.3% stronger against the U.S. dollar at 70.34 RUBUTSTN=MCX, pulling away from the 71.34 mark reached on Tuesday, its weakest against the greenback since May 27.

Versus the euro, the rouble had strengthened 1% to trade at 79.20 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $42.47 a barrel.

Risk appetite was improved by a prospective COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech BNTX.O, which was found to be well-tolerated in early-stage human trials.

However, the threat of new, serious U.S. sanctions against Russia is growing, said Alfa Bank in a note, with more and more U.S. officials calling for reprisals, should a report that Russia paid the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan be confirmed.

The rouble was further buttressed by a positive U.S. jobs report, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 4.8 million jobs in June, but ING Economics warned this did not tell the whole story as millions were still claiming unemployment benefits.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.9% to 1,247.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 2,786.5 points.

