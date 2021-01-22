Rouble slumps on lower oil, profit-taking as recovery evaporates

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday, moving beyond 74 to the U.S. dollar, dragged down by lower oil prices and as some investors took profits after an emerging-market currency rally this week driven by hopes of massive U.S stimulus.

The rouble had recouped losses from a sanctions-led sell-off on Jan. 18 that was fuelled by the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but those gains evaporated as the currency slipped to its lowest since then.

At 0736 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 74.26 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.5% to trade at 90.25 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble could finish the week above the short-term resistance of 90.5 against the euro, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

In breaking past 74 versus the dollar, it opened up risks of heading towards the 75 mark, she added.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1% at $55.53 a barrel.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress have indicated they are willing to work with newly inaugurated President Joe Biden on a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package, his administration's top priority, though some are opposed to the price tag.

Adding to the geopolitical risks for Russian assets, police in Moscow on Thursday detained several of Navalny's allies, including his spokeswoman, for making calls online to join unauthorised street protests to demand his release.

The rouble has now lost additional support from foreign currency sales after the finance ministry switched on Jan. 15 to purchases of 7.1 billion roubles ($95.6 million) worth of FX a day.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.7% to 1,429.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 3,392.6 points.

($1 = 74.2475 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Larry King)

