Rouble slumps on lower oil, geopolitical risk as recovery evaporates

By 0931 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 74.55 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 1% to trade at 90.74 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble could finish the week above the short-term resistance of 90.5 against the euro, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

In breaking past 74 versus the dollar, it opened up risks of heading towards the 75 mark, she added.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.3% at $55.35 a barrel.

President Joe Biden has tasked the U.S. intelligence community for its full assessment on a range of Russia-related issues, the White House said on Thursday, including election interference and the use of chemical weapons against Navalny.

Adding to the geopolitical risks for Russian assets, police in Moscow on Thursday detained several of Navalny's allies, including his spokeswoman, for making calls online to join unauthorised street protests to demand his release.

Some investors were also taking profits after an emerging market currency rally this week, driven by hopes of a $1.9 trillion U.S fiscal stimulus package.

The rouble has now lost additional support from foreign currency sales after the finance ministry switched on Jan. 15 to purchases of 7.1 billion roubles ($95.6 million) worth of FX a day.

Russian stock indexes were falling with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 2.4% to 1,428.7 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX 1.3% lower at 3,379.7 points.

