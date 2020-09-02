Rouble slips, treasury bond auctions in focus

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped against a stronger U.S. dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry and the announcement of its foreign currency plan for the month ahead.

After having received strong support from higher risk appetite on global markets in the previous session, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 73.94 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 87.80 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX by 0730 GMT.

On the local market, investors' attention is focused on two auctions of OFZ treasury bonds by the finance ministry later on Wednesday. Demand for these bonds, auctioned weekly by the finance ministry, often buttresses the rouble.

Local investors are also awaiting the finance ministry's announcement on Thursday of its foreign currency selling plan for the month ahead.

A Reuters survey this week showed the ministry was expected to ease its selling of foreign currency from state reserves to the equivalent of $540 million.

In the absence of strong drivers for growth, analysts do not expect the rouble to further strengthen on higher risk.

"Yesterday rouble continued to strengthen against the dollar despite the absence of strong, fundamental reasons for this," said Alexei Antonov, chief analyst at Alor brokerage. "Today we are expecting this process to end and the rouble-dollar pair to return above the 74 mark."

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday after a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and as strong U.S. and Chinese factory activity fuelled optimism among investors about a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $45.94 a barrel by 0726 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,273.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 2,986.2 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

