Rouble slips on U.S. jobs data, Fed's grim global economic outlook

Recasts with rouble losses, updates figures

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped to a one-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, tracking other emerging market currencies weighed down by higher-than-expected unemployment claims in the United States and a grim economic outlook by the U.S. Federal Reserve boss.

After opening flat against the U.S. dollar as stronger oil prices and foreign currency interventions by the central bank offset the effects of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments, the rouble slipped 0.6% to trade at 74.38RUBUTSTN=MCXagainst the dollar by 1315 GMT. It also touched 74.50, its lowest level since May 6.

Against the euro, it lost 0.5% to trade at 80.29. EURRUBTN=MCX

The U.S. Labor Department said the number of applications for unemployment benefits last week stood at 2.98 million. Analysts had predicted the number to be 2.5 million.

Powell said there would be an "extended period" of weak economic growth, comments that prompted investors to shun risky assets.

In recent weeks the Russian central bank has been buttressing the rouble with daily sales of foreign currency, although those fell to the equivalent of 11.4 billion roubles ($153.34 million) on Tuesday this week, down from around 20 billion roubles seen late last month.

On the local market, the rouble is set to receive support from Russia's month-end tax period beginning on Friday, which sees exporters buy roubles to convert foreign currency revenues and meet domestic liabilities.

Oil prices rose on Thursday because of an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stocks, but gains were capped by the coronavirus pandemic containing fuel demand. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.8% at $30.01 a barrel by 1356 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.5% to 1,093.4 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 2,579.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 74.3463 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.