Rouble slips on low oil prices, virus fears

Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble slipped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by falling oil prices and surges in coronavirus cases in the United States that have led to new restrictions on businesses.

By 0731 GMT, prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 1.7% at $41.99 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.4% to 1,205.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.5% lower at 2,724.9 points.

