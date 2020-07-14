Rouble slips on low oil prices, virus fears

By 0731 GMT, prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 1.7% at $41.99 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.4% to 1,205.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.5% lower at 2,724.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Larry King)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.