Rouble slips on lingering coronavirus fears

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped against the U.S. dollar on Friday, its potential for appreciation thwarted by investors' lingering concerns about the spread of the coronavirus across Asia.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% lower against the dollar at 64.39 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 69.51 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Analysts said the rouble's upward potential was stymied by investors' fears about the spread of the virus after China reported an uptick in new cases on Friday.

"The external backdrop at the start of trading in Russia remains worrisome," said Andrei Kochetkov, head analyst at Otkritie Brokerage. "The rouble could remain under pressure..."

Despite being hindered by investors' concerns, the rouble was being buttressed by month-end tax payments that prompt export-focus companies to convert their foreign currency revenues to meet local duties.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,519 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 3,103.3 points.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 1% at $58.71 a barrel by 0745 GMT amid concerns over fuel demand as the coronavirus epidemic spread further beyond China.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

