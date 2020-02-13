Rouble slips on fresh coronavirus concerns

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped on Thursday following a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths and new infections that hit hopes that its spread was slowing.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the U.S. dollar at 63.62 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.6% to trade at 69.16 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Authorities in China's Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have originated, said 242 people had died from the virus on Wednesday, the fastest rise in the daily count since the pathogen was identified in December.

"If the external background doesn't start improving, the rouble-dollar pair will once again head toward 64," said Alexei Antonov of Alor Brokerage.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.8% at 1,545.1 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,120.5 points.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, slipped nearly 0.2% to $55.64 a barrel by 0658 GMT.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

