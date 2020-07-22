Rouble slips on falling oil prices after healthy OFZ bond demand

Updates prices, adds OFZ auction results

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Wednesday, hurt by falling oil prices and an uncertain global outlook but supported by strong demand at two treasury bond auctions.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh heavily on global markets as worldwide cases exceeded 15 million on Wednesday, but hopes for a vaccine and a strong stimulus plan from European Union leaders offered a boost to risk assets.

By 1510 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 70.81RUBUTSTN=MCX, having firmed almost 1% in the previous trading session, and had lost 0.5% to trade at 81.95 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $43.92 a barrel.

The rouble gained support from monthly tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities.

"We expect the rouble to consolidate near 70.70 to the dollar," said analysts at Sberbank CIB, the investment arm of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM. They added that the possible decline in demand for risk could be compensated for by an increase in currency supply from exporters.

VTB Capital analysts said the Russian currency has more room to appreciate, helped by the tax period and the fact that dividend payments by Russian companies, which prompt recipients to convert roubles into foreign currency, will start declining in August.

The Russian finance ministry on Wednesday offered two series of OFZ bonds, maturing in 2027 and 2028, and they enjoyed strong demand, usually seen as a gauge of investors' sentiment towards Russian assets.

The central bank is also in focus, with expectations that it will drop interest rates to a record low on Friday to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,262.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 2,837.2 points.

