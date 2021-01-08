Rouble slips, MOEX index hits record high

By 1012 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 74.33 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 91.02 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

In 2021, the rouble is expected to partly recover after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, a crash in oil prices and Russia-specific concerns about possible new sanctions, but will still be far from levels seen in early 2020 before the pandemic.

Market activity was limited because of Russia's long New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $54.75 a barrel, earlier hitting its strongest mark since Feb. 26 last year, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.3% to 1,455.9 points, its strongest since February 2020. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% higher at 3,435.1 points, a record high.

Global depositary receipts in Russia's TCS Group TCSq.L, which owns online bank Tinkoff, were up 13.8% in Moscow, a day after the group announced a decrease to founder Oleg Tinkov's voting rights.

