Rouble slips in expectation of reduced FX interventions

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Wednesday as the market priced in a likely decline in central bank's daily interventions amid a recovery in prices for oil, Russia's key exports.

At 1254 GMT, the rouble was down 1% against the dollar at 74.51 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards 81.97, its weakest level since early 2016, which it reached in March as oil prices crashed and the new coronavirus spread.

The rouble has lost more than 16% against the dollar so far this year and has been supported since March by central bank sales of foreign currency, the first in nearly five years.

The central bank's FX selling volumes are pegged to oil prices. If prices for crude go up, the bank reduces the amount of daily interventions.

On Wednesday, prices for Urals, Russia's blend of crude URL-E, rose above the $25 threshold, suggesting the central bank reduced interventions, which it reports with a two-day lag.

The central bank said on Wednesday it had sold 20.2 billion roubles ($272 million) worth of forex on April 29, before Russia's May holidays began.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.9% of its value to 80.63 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The market keeps an eye of President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to shed light on Russia's plans to fight the novel coronavirus, particularly the scope for lifting the virus-related lockdowns that have suffocated economic activity.

Russia has reported 165,929 cases of the virus and 1,537 coronavirus-related deaths.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark, were down 0.7% to $30.74, having climbed 13.9% in the previous session on hopes for a recovery in demand as some countries ease coronavirus lockdowns.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.3% to 1,118.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 2,653.8 points.

($1 = 74.2200 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Larry King)

