Rouble slips in expectation of fresh FX intervention

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped on Wednesday after opening stronger against the dollar as the market awaited the resumption of foreign currency interventions by the central bank after public holidays.

At 0811 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 74.19 RUBUTSTN=MCX and down 0.4% at 80.24 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russia's central bank began supporting the rouble in March by selling increasing amounts of foreign currency on a daily basis. The bank resumed such interventions on Wednesday after a short hiatus because of public holidays.

The bank said on Wednesday it had sold 20.2 billion roubles ($272 million) worth of forex on April 29, before the holidays began.

The central bank will offer 1 trillion roubles in a repo auction later on Wednesday, a fine-tuning measure meant to help credit institutions manage their liquidity.

The local market on Wednesday is turning its attention to a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin where the partial easing of coronavirus lockdown measures will be discussed.

Russia has reported 165,929 cases of the virus and 1,537 coronavirus-related deaths.

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday because a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories brought the risk of oversupply back in focus for investors, despite hopes for a recovery in demand as some countries begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up 0.4% to $31.09 a barrel by 0811 GMT after they climbed 13.9% in the previous session.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,126.65 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 2,653.9 points.

($1 = 74.2200 roubles)

