Rouble slips in absence of central bank intervention on public holiday

MOSCOW, May 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped on Friday in thin interbank trading in the absence of foreign currency intervention by the central bank as the local market was closed for a public holiday.

At 1315 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% weaker against the dollar at 75.43 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 1.6% to trade at 82.69 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

In March, the central bank began supporting the rouble by selling increasing amounts of foreign currency on a daily basis.

The bank, which reports its sales of foreign currency with a two-day lag, said on Thursday that it had sold 20.4 billion roubles ($270.84 million) worth of forex on Tuesday this week.

Russia only has a handful of working days between May 1 and May 11 this year, with back-to-back long weekends for the Labour Day and Victory Day state holidays.

The central bank has said it would resume its interventions next week.

Russia's economy has been pummelled by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed 1,169 people in the country.

The central bank has said the economy could contract by as much as 8% in the second quarter, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the Russian economy could contract by 5.5% this year.

The economy ministry said on Thursday that growth in Russia's gross domestic product had fallen to 0.9% in year-on-year terms in March, from 2.8% in February.

On Friday prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up 1.8% at $26.95 a barrel by 1326 GMT.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 75.3221 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.