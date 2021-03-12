Rouble slips from over three-week high vs dollar; stocks at record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst quote in par 3)

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday against a strengthening dollar, pulling back from a more than three-week high hit in the previous session, while the benchmark MOEX stock index reached a record high.

By 1232 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 73.64 , easing away from its strongest mark since Feb. 16 of 73.1800 touched on Thursday. A spike in U.S. Treasury yields early in the European session triggered a risk-off move in global currency markets.

"In the run-up to the weekend, the rouble, which has added to its value in previous days, could fall to 74 per dollar," said analysts from Sberbank CIB.

The rouble had gained 0.1% to trade at 87.84 versus the euro , earlier edging to a more than six-month high of 87.5800.

Foreign appetite for risk could support Russian stocks, said Veles Capital in a note, but warned that any upside for equities and the rouble throughout the day could be limited by the oil price correction.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was trading 0.4% higher at 3,524.0, after hitting a record high of 3,529.68 earlier in the session. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,507.6 points, earlier touching a more than one-year high.

Economic recovery hopes were boosted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law. And a dovish European Central Bank meeting prompted a retreat in bond yields and eased global concerns about rising inflation.

Shares of Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado were down almost 4%, after the company said its secondary public offering was priced at 725 roubles ($9.87) per share, a discount to yesterday's close of 757 roubles.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $69.46 a barrel.

