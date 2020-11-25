Rouble slips from near 10-week high as vaccine cheer lifts stocks

By 1218 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 75.56 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having earlier hit its strongest since Sept. 18 at 75.3200. The unit lost 0.1% to trade at 89.79 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $48.16 a barrel, reaching levels not seen since March 6.

The session could see high trading volumes ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but investors may prefer to lock in profit after recent gains and that could mean a slight correction, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

However, export-focused companies selling large volumes of foreign currency due to month-end taxes supported the rouble, which could help it cross the 75 threshold against the greenback, said analysts from Sberbank CIB.

Russia's finance ministry enjoyed modest demand at its OFZ treasury bond auction on Wednesday, testing appetite for debt, which is popular among foreign investors due to its yield.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.1% at 1,301.6 points, having earlier reached its highest since Aug. 20. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% higher at 3,121.8 points, a more than nine-month peak.

Next year Russia's stock market is on track to reach record highs as vaccines and stimulus measures gradually heal the damage wrought by COVID-19, a Reuters poll showed.

Shares in oil heavyweight Lukoil LKOH.MM were outperforming the wider market on Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter profit.

Ozon OZON.O was steady in Moscow a day after the online retailer raised nearly $1 billion in its upsized initial public offering. Shares soared more than 40% on debut.

Shares in conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM, a major Ozon shareholder, were down 5.3%, falling from a six-year high hit on Monday.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jan Harvey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

