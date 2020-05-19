Rouble slips from 10-week high, bonds yields near record low

Updates prices

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped from its highest level since mid-March on Tuesday as oil prices fell despite signs of increasing demand as more countries ease coronavirus curbs.

The Russian currency was flat at 72.67 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX at 1603 GMT, off an earlier high of 72.21 which was its highest level since March 13, while against the euro, the rouble eased 0.1% to 79.28 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Yields on 10-year OFZ bonds remained near a record low of 5.45% RU10YT=RR hit on Monday amid hopes that Russia's central bank will cut interest rates next month.

The finance ministry said it will offer three series of OFZ treasury bonds, maturing in 2027, 2028 and 2039, at its weekly auctions on Wednesday.

Russia's economic performance is in focus after more than a month of lockdown. In the first quarter, economic growth slowed to 1.6% before sliding into a contraction in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, said Russians cut their spending by a third during April's period of self-isolation.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $34.40 a barrel after posting gains earlier in the day, which supported Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS finished 0.8% higher at 1,177.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 2,711.7 points.

Shares in Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER.MM underperformed the broader market and were up 0.04% on the day after its postponed its decision on dividend payments.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Larry King and Alexander Smith)

