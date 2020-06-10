Rouble slips despite bond auctions, Fed meeting in focus

Adds treasury bond auctions, updates figures

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday despite bond auctions by the Russian finance ministry that generally buttress the national currency as investors cautiously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move.

At 1405 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 68.87 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.7% to trade at 78.24 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Russian finance ministry on Wednesday sold 53.29 billion roubles ($774.16 million) in two series of OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025, attracting total demand of 237.89 billion roubles.

Global markets are also waiting on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting to see how it assesses surprisingly positive jobs figures released last week.

Oil prices, which have helped the rouble firm in recent days, fell more than 1% to below $41 a barrel on Wednesday after a report showed a rise in crude inventories in the United States, reigniting fears about potential oversupply and falling fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.9% at $40.39 a barrel by 1422 GMT.

The Russian central bank has taken several measures to support the rouble, including through daily sales of foreign currency. On Wednesday the bank said it had sold the equivalent of 10.1 billion roubles of FX on June 8.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said earlier on Wednesday that low inflation paved the way for the bank to further slash the key rate from the current 5.50%. The central bank's next rate-setting meeting will be held on June 19.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 1.1% to 1,269.8 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX 0.7% lower at 2,775.6 points.

($1 = 68.8363 roubles)

