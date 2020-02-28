Rouble slips beyond 67 vs dollar, shares fall amid global market sell-off

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slid beyond 67 per dollar on Friday for the first time since September and shares indexes dropped, pricing in a global market sell-off and another increase in tensions with Turkey over Syria.

The rouble has been weakening since the beginning of the year, with its depreciation gaining momentum since mid-February on rising fears over the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact.

So far this year, the rouble shed more than 5% of its value against the dollar and has lost its status as the best-performing currency against the greenback weeks ago.

The Russian currency also took a hit from news from Syria. Russia was sending two warships to waters off the Syrian coast and blamed Ankara for the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib region the previous day.

"The market reacted to Syria (news), which will recede into the background soon, and the aftermath of the coronavirus will be the main negative factor," said an FX dealer at a major foreign bank in Moscow.

At 0837 GMT the rouble was 2.2% down against the dollar at 67.47 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest since early 2019.

The rouble looks "moderately undervalued" in the current environment, VTB Capital said in a note.

Against the euro, the rouble lost 2.5% to 74.33. That is its weakest since August EURRUBTN=MCX, having stood at about 69.5 a week ago.

Some support could come from the possibility of further curbs to oil output, with the OPEC+ group of producers meeting in Vienna over March 5-6 to discuss their supply pact, said Rosbank.

Prices of Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 2.5% to $50.86 a barrel, its lowest since late 2018. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS slid 5.0% to 1,317.1 points, its lowest since October.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 3.2% down at 2,823.6 points after dropping as low as 2,767.0, its weakest since Oct. 22.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Alex Richardson and David Goodman)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.