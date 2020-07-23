Rouble slips as oil prices ease

Updates with rouble losses

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell against a weakened U.S. dollar on Thursday, reversing moderate early gains as it tracked the downward trajectory of oil prices.

At 1217 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 71.42 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had also lost 0.5% to trade at 82.59 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices edged lower on concerns about rising U.S. crude oil inventories. A surge in new coronavirus cases also dampened prospects for a recovery in fuel demand. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $44.03 a barrel at 1212 GMT.

The rouble could feel pressure from Russia's dividend payment season that usually sees foreign investors converting their rouble dividends into other currencies.

On Thursday Alexei Antonov, head analyst at Alor brokerage, said it was likely the flow of foreign currency from exporters preparing to pay taxes and dividends had dried up.

The market is eagerly awaiting the central bank's rate setting meeting on Friday, where it is expected to cut its key interest rate to a record low to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 3% to 1,258.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 2,854.5 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Mark Potter)

