Rouble slips ahead of expected interest rate cut

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped against a weaker U.S. dollar on Friday ahead of a board meeting at the central bank, which is expected to cut its benchmark rate to a record low to support the economy amid low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 71.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 83.18 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its lowest level since April 22.

Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, said that expectations the central bank will cut the rate later on Friday had already been factored into the exchange rate and that it would have little effect on its trajectory.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who will discuss the bank's decision at a news conference at 1200 GMT, said earlier this month she saw room for a rate cut based on inflation data for June and July.

Sixteen economists and analysts polled by Reuters said they expected the bank to cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, which would represent a fresh record low.

Eleven analysts predicted a 50-basis-point cut after the bank slashed the key rate to a historic low of 4.50% last month.

Oil prices fell on Friday on investors' concerns that surges in coronavirus cases and growing tensions between the United States and China, the world's top two oil consumers, could further disrupt global trade. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $43.07 a barrel by 0722 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were falling. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.2% to 1,246.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,836.4 points.

