Rouble slips ahead of ECB policy meeting after touching one-week high

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped in early trade on Thursday, after a strong performance in the previous trading session, while the main focus was on a European Central Bank policy decision later in the day.

At 0739 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 75.57 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and briefly touched a one-week high of 75.23 in early trade.

Versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX it had lost 0.4% to trade at 89.33.

The rouble could continue its recovery today and head below 75 to the dollar, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov, but he warned that another aggravation of relations between Russia and the West could lead to a strong fall in the Russian currency.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $40.54 a barrel.

"Thursday brings the key event of the week – the ECB policy meeting. Markets expected no change in policy," said VTB Capital analysts in a note.

Lingering political risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and the fallout from the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny continued to play against Russian assets, with the danger of more sanctions being triggered against Moscow.

Russian markets were given a boost late on Wednesday as the Federal Statistics Service, Rosstat, revised its GDP figure to show the economy shrank 8% year-on-year in the second quarter, smaller than the 8.5% contraction previously reported.

The Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin on Thursday said the latest GDP figures would be taken into account at its next rate-setting meeting on Sept. 18.

Russian stock indexes were steady.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% to 1,199.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 2,875.0 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.