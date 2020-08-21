Rouble slips against weak dollar as month-end taxes near

By 0730 GMT the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 74.00 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 87.64 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble is expected to get a boost from month-end taxes which generally prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency to meet local taxes.

But in the absence of strong growth drivers, analysts do not expect the rouble to strengthen significantly in the coming weeks.

"The only factor supporting the rouble at the moment is the conversion of foreign currency earnings by exporters to pay taxes," said Andrei Kochetkov, chief analyst at Otkritie brokerage. "If a negative external background persists, the rouble may well weaken to 75 against the dollar."

Oil prices were steady on Friday as major oil producers held back output amid concerns about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $44.79 barrel. O/R

Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM is in focus as it is set to announce its recommendation on dividends that could see it pay out 50% of its 2019 profit.

Earlier on Friday, the management board of VTB, Russia's second largest bank, recommended paying shareholders 2019 dividends worth 10% of its net profit instead of the 50% it had initially planned.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1% to 1,285.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 3,023.8 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.