Rouble slips against dollar on falling oil prices

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after demand for three bond auctions by the finance ministry failed to offset the impact of the oil price fall on the Russian currency and its emerging market peers.

At 1434 GMT the rouble was trading slightly lower against the dollar at 69.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX after opening stronger against the greenback. It was 0.3% higher versus the euro at 78.19 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry auctioned three series of OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2025, 2028 and 2030, selling a combined total of 161.97 billion roubles ($2.32 billion) in these bonds. Demand for the three bonds, which stood at a total of 242.28 billion roubles, often buttresses the rouble.

Analysts said foreign investors' interest in these treasury bonds, which has been strong in recent months, safeguarded the currency from steeper losses.

"We believe that the absence of sufficient momentum for the rouble to weaken even with a negative external background could be tied to the continuing interest of non-residents in Russian assets," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Oil prices fell on fears about fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, although prices garnered some support from stimulus measures and positive tests of a drug that could help save some critically-ill patients. O/R

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 1.6% at $40.29 a barrel by 1419 GMT.

The domestic market's attention is focused on the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Friday, where analysts expect to cut its benchmark interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 100 basis points.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% at 1,237.9 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,741.2 points.

