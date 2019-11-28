US Markets

Rouble slips after U.S. signs Hong Kong legislation

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble opened weaker on Thursday, hurt by the ongoing political stand-off between Washington and Beijing after China reacted angrily to U.S. President Donald Trump signing a law on Wednesday supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 64.09 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 70.53 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Global market activity is expected to be weaker on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the United States.

Trump's move drew the ire of Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $63.9 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were down, with business conglomerate AFK Sistema AFKS.MM, SSAq.L continuing to lose ground in Moscow, after the company posted mixed third-quarter results on Wednesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,439.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was narrowly down at 2,928.2 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

