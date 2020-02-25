Rouble slips 2% to fresh 2020 lows on coronavirus fears

Recasts with stronger rouble losses

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell more than 2% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level in over four months as it tracked other emerging market currencies still reeling from investors' concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

After opening 1.1% lower against the dollar, the rouble had lost 2.2% to trade at 65.47 versus the greenback by 0921 GMT, its lowest since early October last year. The Russian currency had lost 2.2% against the euro to trade at 71.06 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, hitting its lowest since December last year.

Analysts at Alfa Bank said they had expected to see a significant drop in the rouble's exchange rate in early trading on Tuesday but insisted its troubles would be short-lived.

"With signs of stabilization across Asian (markets) this morning and U.S. futures edging higher, we expect the Russian market to claw back some of the expected opening loses," Alfa Bank said in a note.

Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic, as infections tick past 80,000 people.

Almost all of the coronavirus infections are in China but recent sharp rises in cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran rattled markets on Monday.

A call by senior U.S. Democrats on Monday to impose sanctions on Russia after U.S. intelligence officials said Russia appeared to be trying to influence this year's U.S. election added to the negative backdrop on the local Russian market.

Russia's finance ministry is set to announce later on Tuesday the OFZ treasury bond auctions it usually holds on Wednesday, but analysts have raised the prospect that the auctions could be cancelled because of turbulence on global markets.

Demand for these bonds, which has been strong in recent months, usually buttresses the Russian currency.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 3.2% to 1,476.1 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% lower at 3,063.8 points.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up around 0.1% to $56.33 per barrel by 0916 GMT as investors sought bargains after crude benchmarks slumped almost 4% in the previous session.

