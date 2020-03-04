Rouble slightly up after U.S. rate cut; OPEC, coronavirus in focus

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly and stocks indexes dipped lower on Wednesday as investors digested an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve that followed a massive global market sell-off caused by the coronavirus fears.

The U.S. Fed cut rates on Tuesday in a bid to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, but the move failed to comfort U.S. financial markets roiled by worries about a deeper, lasting slowdown.

Having firmed to 65.30 versus the dollar after the rate cut on Tuesday, the rouble was 0.1% stronger on the day at 65.98 versus the greenback as of 0716 GMT on Wednesday RUBUTSTN=MCX.

"The rouble may continue its upward move today ahead of the OPEC+ summit where an additional output cut is expected," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

On Tuesday, a panel of OPEC and its allies recommended cutting oil output by an extra 1 million barrels per day signalling that Russia and Saudi Arabia were moving closer to a deal to prop up prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

A final decision, crucial for oil markets and the rouble, should be made later this week. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.64% at $52.19 a barrel.

Since the beginning of the year, the rouble has lost more than 6% against the dollar, hovering at a distance from its weakest level since early 2019 of 67.65 it touched last week.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.3% to 73.58 EURRUBTN=MCX, away from its 2020 low of 75 touched on Monday.

The rouble may also see some support from a decline in state foreign currency purchases, which the finance ministry will announce at 0900 GMT. The ministry expected to cut its FX buying for state reserves in March, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 1.9% to 1,332. points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% lower at 2,790.0 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

