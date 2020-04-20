Rouble slides towards 75 vs dollar as oil falls again

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hit by falling oil prices as global shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on demand and storage facilities headed towards full capacity amid a supply glut.

The rouble began the year as the best-performing currency against the dollar before turning into one of its weakest counterparts as prices for oil, a major Russian export, crashed in March.

The rouble has pared some losses since then as oil prices rebounded slightly. But its recovery from four-year lows hit last month was hampered by the coronavirus outbreak that suffocated business activity in Russia amid a partial lockdown.

At 1550 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 74.50 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.8% to trade at 81.02 versus the euro. EURRUBTN=MCX

The rouble took a hit as oil prices tumbled on Monday, with the U.S. crude futures contract plunging more than 40% to its lowest level since 1986, amid global economic concerns. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 5.2% at $26.63 a barrel, having earlier reached its lowest mark since April 2.

The movement on Brent offered a mixed dynamic, said BCS Global Markets analysts, with Saudi Arabia and Russia signalling intent to further reduce output, which could support prices.

"Still, COVID-triggered demand destruction and oversupply will continue to weigh," BCS analysts said in a note.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia had managed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus but warned the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead after the number of confirmed infections surged past 47,000 nationwide on Monday.

The central bank may cut its key rate to 5.5% this Friday to support the economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

A cut would lower the cost of lending and may drive investors into Russia's sovereign debt market to make the most of higher yields ahead of the central bank's decision.

Yields on 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their prices, remained at early-March levels of around 6.20% on hopes of a rate cut, having fallen sharply from 6.79% seen early on Friday. RU10YT=RR

Russian stock indexes finished the day in negative territory.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% to 1,068.32 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was shed 0.4% to 2,525.97.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)

