Rouble slides to near three-week low vs dollar, Russian stocks slump

By 0735 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% weaker against the dollar at 61.72 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting 62 for the first time since Sept. 21.

It had lost 0.5% to trade at 60.17 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had shed 1.2% against the yuan to 8.60 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"(The rouble's) weakening may have been facilitated by the conversion of bond payments into foreign currency and geopolitical news," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Russian stock markets opened at their lowest in months, dragged lower by a more than 20% slump in Gazprom GAZP.MM shares, which led the Moscow Exchange to stage a discrete auction of the energy giant's shares.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4.9% lower at 1,849.7 points, earlier hitting its weakest since Feb. 24, the day Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, of 1,775.04 points.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 6.1% to 943.5 points, earlier clipping its lowest point since April 19.

Veles Capital analysts said geopolitics and the dividend cut-offs by Gazprom and oil company Tatneft TATN.MM would see downward pressure on Russian stocks remain.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $97.7 a barrel, having earlier touched a more than one-month high.

