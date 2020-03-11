Rouble slides to 72 vs dollar as oil prices extend losses

Updates with rouble drop, adds comments

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble extended losses on Wednesday, sliding to 72 versus the dollar and nearing the four-year lows it hit earlier this week, as oil prices dipped lower.

The rouble came under strong selling pressure this week after a global deal on cutting global oil output unexpectedly fell apart, sending prices for oil, one of Russia's main exports, to their lowest since 2016.

At 1444 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker at 72.04 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards 72.99 which it hit on Tuesday, its weakest level since early 2016.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 1.4% to 81.59 EURRUBTN=MCX on the day, still stronger than the four-year low of 85.00 it hit overnight.

"The rouble positions remain vulnerable due to risks of a renewed drop in oil prices as well as because of risks of non-residents' exodus from the Russian sovereign debt," Nordea Bank analysts said.

Russian treasury OFZ bonds were popular among foreign investors who held more than a third of all such rouble-denominated bonds issued as of early February. If foreigner investors decide to ditch OFZ bonds, it could hammer the rouble.

Losses in the rouble were partly offset by the central bank which, for the first time since early 2015, stepped into the market with foreign currency selling.

The size of the intervention was unclear as the central bank announces its market operations with a two-day delay.

While the sharp drop in oil prices and the rouble pose no immediate risks to the Russian budget, they may hurt already tepid investment activity and thwart President Vladimir Putin's plans to raise living standards in Russia.

Russian officials, however, played down concerns about the rouble hitting a four-year low, with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov saying the Russian economy is not at risk of contracting in 2020 and consumer inflation is unlikely to accelerate above the target.

But the rouble's crash is a game changer for Russian markets. In 2019, the rouble was one of the world's best-performing currencies against the dollar, while Russian stocks soared to record highs as generous dividends and repeated rate cuts by the central bank boosted their appeal.

"We expect the dollar to anchor within a range of 70-75 roubles in the next few weeks amid high volatility and fruitless attempts to break through the boundaries of this range," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 1.9% at $36.50 a barrel in volatile trade after losing as much as a third of their value on Monday in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War.

Russian stock indexes were down after a short-lived recovery earlier in the day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.5% to 1,089.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,492.7 points, stepping towards its lowest since early 2019 of 2,435.62 hit on Tuesday.

