Rouble slides past 74 vs dollar, MOEX hits record high

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened in light trade on Monday after a few days of gains, sliding past the 74 mark against the dollar, while the rouble-traded MOEX stock index hit a fresh all-time high.

At 1430 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 74.14 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from a level of 72.0025 it briefly touched on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, its strongest since late July.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.4% to 90.15 EURRUBTN=MCX in lower-than-usual trading activity during the May 1-10 period in Russia that was declared non-working by President Vladimir Putin.

Russian assets saw some support last week from expectations that Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden could meet soon after the U.S. side had proposed a meeting in June.

Even though fears of imminent sanctions against Moscow have somewhat declined, the rouble retains a visible geopolitical discount and lacks the momentum to regain ground. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was around 61 versus the dollar and 68 against the euro.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $67.89 a barrel, giving up earlier gains as rising COVID-19 cases in Asia have intensified demand concerns.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 0.2% to 3,690.3 points after hitting a record high of 3,713.49.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 0.7% lower at 1,567.4.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Giles Elgood)

