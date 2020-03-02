Rouble slides back to 67 vs dollar as oil prices trim gains

Adds comments, updates prices

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slid to 67 versus the dollar on Monday, heading towards its lowest levels since early 2019 after a short-lived rebound as prices for oil, Russia's key export, pared gains.

Volatility in the rouble increased recently as oil prices crashed, with its depreciation gaining momentum since mid-February due to the fast-spreading coronavirus and concerns about its economic impact.

At 1219 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker at 67.01 versus the dollar after posting around a 1% advance on the day earlier on Monday and trading near 66.30 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

Another slide in the rouble takes it closer to this year's low of 67.65 hit on Friday and away from levels of around 61 seen in January.

Versus the euro, the rouble fell 1% to 74.56EURRUBTN=MCX, closer to its weakest level since March 2019 of 74.74 touched on Friday amid a global market sell-off caused by fears of a major economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The rouble was closely watching oil prices that recovered slightly as hopes of a deeper cut in output by OPEC and stimulus from central banks countered worries about damage to demand from the spreading of the coronavirus. [O/R}

OPEC is due to meet on oil output in Vienna later this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia can cope with the recent decline in oil prices as the coronavirus has spread internationally but offered a chink of light to OPEC as the producer group pushes for deeper supply cuts.

After falling to $48.40 per barrel, its lowest since July 2017, Brent crude prices rose to $50.25, lending some support to the rouble and Russian stocks. LCOc1

"A newsflow about Syria will be important for the Russian market, apart from the coronavirus and oil talks," ING said in a note.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who is due to visit Moscow on Thursday, said he hoped to achieve a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib in talks with Putin this week.

Apart from the global risk aversion, the rouble is set to remain under the usual pressure from the central bank's daily purchases of foreign currency for state reserves.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he expected such purchases to continue, while the central bank, responding to a Reuters question as to whether it considered halting FX buying amid the rouble's drop, only said it would keep monitoring the global economic situation and markets.

"We believe that the recent bout of FX market volatility is unlikely to trigger a CBR response so long as the trend does not extend into this week," VTB Capital said in a note.

Russian stock indexes fell again after posting gains in early trade. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% to 1,291.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.5% lower at 2,744.0 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Maju Samuel and Mark Heinrich)

