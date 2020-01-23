Rouble slides as oil price and global risk appetite fall

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The rouble opened weaker on Thursday, as the price of Brent crude oil fell to a seven-week low and investors' risk appetite was hit by growing concerns about the spread of a dangerous virus from China.

China on Thursday locked down the city of Wuhan, considered the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak and home to 11 million people, in an effort to contain the spread of infection.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 61.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX and lost 0.2% to 68.74 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.3% at $62.4 a barrel, its lowest since Dec. 4.

"Fears brought about by the virus outbreak in China put pressure ...on demand for shares (and).. the oil price (dynamic)," said Anton Startsev, chief analyst at Olma Investment Group.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,607.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 3,161.8 points, after hitting a record high on Monday.

Shares in Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM were up 2.7% after the company said it may decide to increase its dividend payout ratio at the end of the second quarter.

The rouble continued to gain domestic support from month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

But Russia's daily foreign exchange purchases, which the finance ministry said it would double in January, have exerted pressure on the currency.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)

