Rouble sinks towards four-year lows as Putin announces coronavirus measures

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped again on Wednesday, heading back towards four-year lows hit earlier this month, as investors priced in a fall in oil prices and a raft of measures announced by President Vladimir Putin to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

In a televised speech, Putin announced tax holidays and softer lending requirements for companies affected by the outbreak of the new virus, saying the most important thing was to avoid a rise in unemployment.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia reached 658 on Wednesday.

The Russian president also promised state support to businesses and ordered a week-long holiday from March 30 as part of the measures to fight the pandemic.

The Moscow Exchange said it would however continue trading between March 30 and Apr. 3.

The rouble was 1.3% weaker against the dollar at 79.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX at 1452 GMT, closing in on its weakest level since late January 2016 of 81.97 hit last Thursday.

Against the euro, the rouble also shed 1.4%, to 85.67 EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering far from levels of around 70 seen a month ago before the latest sell-off.

While the measures announced by Putin may be beneficial for the country as a whole, they may increase market risks and put market transactions on hold, said a forex dealer at a major Western bank in Moscow.

The rouble outperformed global peers in early 2020 but became one of the worst-performing currencies in March as it took a double hit from a slump in oil prices and global risk aversion related to the coronavirus outbreak and its fallout.

The rouble's downside has been partially limited by the central bank, which started selling a limited amount of FX from its reserves this month in its first currency intervention since 2015.

On Monday, the central bank sold 13.8 billion roubles ($173.95 million) worth of foreign currency, its data showed on Wednesday.

The FX selling, however, was not enough to reverse the rouble's weakening trend that is now threatening to hit the Russian economy.

On Wednesday, Moody's rating agency lowered Russia's 2020 economic growth forecast to 0.5% from 1.5%, citing low oil prices, weaker external demand and lower domestic household purchasing power.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.5% at $26.48 a barrel, falling again as demand woes eclipsed a massive pending U.S. economic stimulus package. O/R

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS inched down 0.6% to 960.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.2% at 2,420.2 points, supported by the weaker rouble.

Shares in Russian flagship airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM were up 4% on the day at 71.1 roubles, outperforming the broader market but still below levels of 115-120 roubles seen before the latest sell-off began a month ago.

($1 = 79.3312 roubles)

