Rouble shrugs off planned increase in state FX buying to trade firmer

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday to trade near its strongest level since 2018, shrugging off a plan by the finance ministry to double its daily purchases of foreign currencies in the month ahead.

The ministry said on Monday it would buy 18.2 billion roubles ($298.70 million) worth of foreign currencies a day between Jan. 15 and Feb. 6, an increase from 9.3 billion roubles a day during its last run of purchases.

The FX purchases are designed to shield Russia's budget from swings in the prices of oil, one of its main sources of income, but they limit the room for the rouble's appreciation.

The rouble gained 0.2% at 60.95 versus the dollar by 0733 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX. On Friday, it briefly touched 60.89, its strongest level since April 2018.

So far this year, the rouble is the best-performing currency against the U.S. dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.2% firmer at 67.76 EURRUBTN=MCX, near its strongest level since early 2018 hit on Friday.

On Monday, consumer prices growth data for the first nine days of January is in focus as it could indicate whether the Russian central bank will cut rates again as soon as next month.

"If price growth is at 0.1% or lower, the rally in the rouble and rouble rates should strengthen amid growing expectations of CBR rate cuts, with the rouble possibly reaching 60.7 to the dollar," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

The rouble, as well as other emerging market currencies, may come under selling pressure later this week if a trade deal between the United States and China, due to be signed on Wednesday, disappoints investors, Nordea Bank analysts said.

But losses in the rouble could be limited by a weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds, also due on Wednesday, Nordea said.

Investors usually convert their FX into roubles to buy OFZ bonds, and demand for the paper is seen as a gauge of investors' attitude towards Russian assets.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,615.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,126.6 points, near an all-time high of 3,130.92 reached on Friday.

