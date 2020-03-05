Rouble, Russian stocks edge higher with OPEC meetings in focus

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar on Thursday, with traders focused on OPEC meetings in Vienna, where ministers will seek to agree on supply cuts aimed at reducing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on oil prices.

At 0812 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 66.18 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 73.65 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $51.4 a barrel.

OPEC ministers are meeting in Vienna on Thursday and Friday to discuss extra cuts in oil supply in a bid to prop up prices which have tumbled by a fifth this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. But Russia has been resisting steps to implement a new agreement according to OPEC sources.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's unexpected decision to cut interest rates on Tuesday spooked markets, analysts said, but investors were reassured by increased spending promises from the IMF, World Bank, and the United States to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved an $8.3 billion bill to fight the virus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease, while the IMF said it is making available $50 billion in emergency funding.

"The coordinated action, together with a surge in U.S. oil exports on a rise in demand and speculation that OPEC+ will agree to deeper cuts has eased economic growth angst and propped up Brent and the Russia trade," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were up, edging towards one-week highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,352.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 2,840.7 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editnig by Philippa Fletcher)

