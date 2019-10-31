Rouble rises after Fed rate cut, Russian stocks at record high

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble rose on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% the day before.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 63.75 RUBUTSTN=MCX and up 0.1% to 71.11 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

It was the Fed's third rate cut this year, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that further rate reductions were unlikely, saying "monetary policy is in a good place", during a news conference.

"In general, the market reacted to the rate decision with growth, because the Fed described the situation with the U.S. economy fairly positively," ITI Capital said in a note.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, but changed its forward guidance and committed to maintaining ultra-low interest rates, hinting at a future rate cut.

Traders may now focus on developments in U.S.-China trade discussions, which were set back on Wednesday when Chile withdrew as host of next month's APEC summit, where the United States and China had been expected to sign a trade deal.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $61.0 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose, with the rouble-based MOEX index .IMOEX gaining 0.7% from Wednesday's record high to reach 2,931.4 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,449.7 points, its highest mark since December 2013.

Shares of Sberbank, Russia's top bank, were up 1% after reporting third-quarter results and Russian steelmaker MMK MAGN.MM rose by 2.2% after releasing results and a dividend announcement.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Katya Golubkova, Larry King)

