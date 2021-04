Rouble retreats from April highs, stocks down ahead of May holidays

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The rouble eased against the dollar on Friday, moving away from its April peaks, while stock indexes inched lower ahead of Russia's May holidays.

At 0744 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 74.71 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having slid away from its strongest level since March 22 of 74.19 it touched on Thursday.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady at 90.43 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble is likely to head towards the middle of the 73-74 range against the dollar where it is seen spending the next week too, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Trading activity is waning and is likely to be thinner than usual next week when Russia's two largest stock exchanges will remain open and the central bank will carry out its regular market operations on May 4-7 despite President Vladimir Putin declaring those days non-working.

Although fears of imminent sanctions against Moscow has somewhat declined in the past weeks, the rouble still retains a visible geopolitical discount. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was at around 61 versus the dollar and 68 to the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $68.19 a barrel, paving the way for a decline in Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.6% to 1,501.5. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,561.8, not far from an all-time high of 3,627.91 it touched this week.

"There is simply no serious interest in the Russia equity products globally at this point," BCS Brokerage said.

Shares in the Moscow Exchange outperformed the market and climbed 1.5% on the day MOEX.MM after Russia's largest bourse reported a 16% increase in first-quarter net profit.

