Rouble retreats from 15-month peak vs dollar as oil eases

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased on Thursday, stepping away from a 15-month peak against the dollar hit the day before, and stock indexes edged lower, mirroring a decline in oil prices.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 70.97 RUBUTSTN=MCX, not far from its strongest level since July 2020 of 70.7825 touched on Wednesday.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.2% to 82.65 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The COVID-19 crisis remains in focus as the national death toll hits record highs and Russia has reported some infections with a new variant of the coronavirus believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one.

Possible lockdowns and other restrictions designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus could have a negative impact on the economy that is also facing risks of more expensive lending.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the sixth time this year on Friday, increasing its key rate from 6.75% as inflation, its main area of responsibility, neared 7.8%, a level last seen in February 2016.

Higher rates are positive for the rouble as they increase the investment appeal of rouble-denominated instruments.

The rouble is also expected to get support from month-end tax payments that boost demand for the currency.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $85.24 a barrel as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally, though solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices capped losses. O/R

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.3% to 1,900.1 points, trading near its highest level since August 2011. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 4,279.4 points, close to an all-time high.

