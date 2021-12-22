Rouble regains ground, shares up as geopolitical concerns linger

Rouble up 0.2% versus dollar

Hits 82.9525 versus euro, strongest since Dec. 16

Dollar-denominated RTS index up 1.8%

Rouble-based MOEX Russian index up 1.6%

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly and stock indexes rose on Wednesday with an eye on lingering concerns about a standoff between Russia and the West that intensified two months ago, putting downside pressure on the Russian market.

At 1456 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX, off a session low of 74.50. It eased 0.2% to 83.48 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX after briefly touching 82.9525, its strongest since Dec. 16.

The rouble showed muted reaction to the Russian finance ministry's weekly auctions of OFZ government bonds that became the last this year.

On Wednesday, the ministry raised 40 billion roubles ($542 million) in OFZ bonds it uses to plug budget holes, fulfilling the fourth-quarter borrowing plan by less than 50%.

The rouble remains supported by Russia's record strong current account surplus and a series of rate hikes by the Bank of Russia that make investments into rouble assets more appealing.

But geopolitical woes can send Russian markets tumbling despite fundamentally supportive factors, and investors are likely to trim their risk exposure ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Just like any other year, it makes sense to be light risk-wise unless one has clear views on a combo of OPEC+, U.S.-China, Russia-NATO, Russia-Ukraine, U.S. budget, Omicron, U.S. inflation, Russian inflation, Chinese developers, to be continued," Rosbank analysts said in a note.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday ruled out an in-person meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin for now, amid tensions over a Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine.

Hopes for the Biden-Putin meeting have helped support the market in the past few weeks.

Russian stock indexes were up as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $74.23 per barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.8% to 1,601.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 3,751.5 points.

($1 = 73.8020 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

