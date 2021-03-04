Rouble regains ground ahead of OPEC+ meeting

The rouble firmed slightly on Thursday, paring overnight losses, as oil prices extended gains on hopes that OPEC+ producers, including Russia, might decide against increasing output at a key meeting later in the day.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.78 RUBUTSTN=MCX and gained 0.4% to 88.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been under pressure for months from sanctions fears due to the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but has pared losses recently as it became clear the new measures would not cause significant economic harm. Moscow has promised to retaliate against the new sanctions.

The meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, is in focus.

OPEC+ sources told Reuters that producers were considering rolling over production cuts into April instead of raising output, as a recovery in oil demand remains fragile due to the global coronavirus crisis.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $64.72 a barrel but did not help Russian stock indexes to post gains.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 0.1% lower at 1,453.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 0.4% to 3,402.8 points.

Shares in Sberbank SBER.MM outperformed the market by gaining 0.05% on the day after Russia's largest lender posted a 10% drop in 2020 profit.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)

